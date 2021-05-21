World

In Pics: Gazans celebrate after Israel and Hamas begin truce

Updated : May 21, 2021 12:26 PM IST

Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas agreed to a ceasefire brokered by Egypt that came under effect on May 20, 2 am local time, after 11 days of consistent fighting. Both sides lost lives in the war. While Gaza lost nearly 232 people, including 65 children, Israel lost 12, including two children. As both sides agreed to a truce, closely monitored by Egyptian authorities, Gazans came out to celebrate. Take a look:

Palestinians chant slogans celebrating the cease-fire reached after an 11-day war between Hamas and Israel, in Gaza City, Friday, May 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)

A Palestinian man stands over the rubble of a destroyed house holding a Hamas green flag to celebrate the cease-fire reached after an 11-day war between Hamas and Israel, in Gaza City, Friday, May 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)

Palestinians came to the streets as soon as the truce was declared to celebrate the end of the war. Gaza Strip May 21, 2021. (REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa)

Palestinians celebrate in the streets following a ceasefire, in Gaza City on May 21, 2021. (REUTERS/Mohammed Salem)

A boy gestures with a gun as Palestinians celebrate in the streets following a ceasefire, in Gaza City on May 21, 2021. (REUTERS/Mohammed Salem)

Children gesture from a car driving past the rubble of a damaged building as Palestinians celebrate in the streets following a ceasefire, in Gaza City on May 21, 2021. (REUTERS/Mohammed Salem)

People gesture near the rubble of a damaged building as Palestinians celebrates in the streets following a ceasefire, in Gaza City on May 21, 2021. (REUTERS/Mohammed Salem)

