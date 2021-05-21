In Pics: Gazans celebrate after Israel and Hamas begin truce
Updated : May 21, 2021 12:26 PM IST
Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas agreed to a ceasefire brokered by Egypt that came under effect on May 20, 2 am local time, after 11 days of consistent fighting. Both sides lost lives in the war. While Gaza lost nearly 232 people, including 65 children, Israel lost 12, including two children. As both sides agreed to a truce, closely monitored by Egyptian authorities, Gazans came out to celebrate. Take a look: