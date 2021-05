In pics: From Fauda to The Spy, here are 5 movies and TV shows worth watching on Israel-Palestine conflict

Fauda: The popular Israeli television series gained global acclaim especially after it was streamed by Netflix. The three-part series tells the story of Doron, a commander in the Mista'arvim (Israeli counter-terrorism) unit and his attempts to tackle terror threats with the help of his team. What sets this action flick apart is its attempt to look at the tensions between the Israelis and Palestinians in an objective manner and its clear portrayal of the crisis from ground zero. (Image: imdb.com)