In pics: Congo volcano leaves death and smoking wreckage, but major city spared

Updated : May 24, 2021 05:31 PM IST

A volcanic eruption in eastern Congo left a smoking trail of destruction half a mile wide on Sunday that buried hundreds of houses and left residents searching for missing loved ones, before halting just short of the city of Goma.

Reuters

Smouldering lava deposited by the eruption of Mount Nyiragongo volcano is seen near Goma, in the Democratic Republic of Congo. (Image: Reuters)

Residents walk near destroyed homes with the smouldering lava deposited by the eruption of Mount Nyiragongo volcano near Goma, in the Democratic Republic of Congo. (Image: Reuters)

Residents pick up remains of their destroyed homes from the smouldering lava deposited by the eruption of Mount Nyiragongo volcano near Goma. (Image: Reuters)

An aerial view shows lava flowing from the volcanic eruption of Mount Nyiragongo near Goma, in the Democratic Republic of Congo. (Image: Reuters)

A general view from the Goma International Airport shows smoke and flames at the volcanic eruption of Mount Nyiragongo. (Image: Reuters)

