In pics: After another war, displaced in Gaza face familiar plight

A soccer ball is salvaged from the debris of the home of Nader al-Masri, a long-distance runner who participated in dozens of international competitions, including the 2008 Olympics, that was damaged when the home of Ramez al-Masri was destroyed by an air-strike prior to a cease-fire reached after an 11-day war between Gaza's Hamas rulers and Israel, Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Beit Hanoun. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)