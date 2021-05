Israeli armed forces unleashed a wave of heavy airstrikes on May 17 on the Gaza Strip, saying it destroyed 15 kilometres (9 miles) of militant tunnels and the homes of nine Hamas commanders as international diplomats worked to end the war that has killed hundreds of people. In reply, Hamas started an offensive and fired multiple rockets into Israel. Here's a look a some images where Hamas rockets fired from Gaza rained havoc on Israeli cities. (Image: Reuters)