Imran Khan to stay in jail in connection with cipher case: Report

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will remain in jail after a special court extended his judicial remand till September 13 in the cipher case, Pakistan's Geo News reported citing sources. The court order on extension of the judicial remand came a day after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) suspended Khan’s three-year sentence in the Toshakhana case.

A special court in Pakistan earlier directed authorities at Attock Jail — where the former premier is imprisoned— to keep Khan in "judicial lockup" and produce him before the court on August 30 in connection with the cipher case. The hearing of the case took place at the Attock District Jail on Wednesday, GeoTV reported.

The case was filed earlier this month alleged that Khan and others were involved in the violation of the secret laws of the country. Imran Khan's deputy and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi is already in custody in the same case.

Khan was imprisoned in the Attock District jail since his conviction in the Toshakhana case on August 5. In the Toshakhana case, it was alleged that Khan had “deliberately concealed” details of the gifts he retained from the Toshakhana.

Toshakhana is a repository where presents handed to government officials from foreign officials are kept - during his time as the prime minister from 2018 to 2022 and proceeds from their reported sales