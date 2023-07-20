Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s TikTok account crosses 3 million followers in 36 hours

The ex-Pak PM has garnered almost 5 million likes and 200 million views on two videos shared on his TikTok account. An open criminal proceeding is also about to take place against Imran Khan as he is charged with exposing official secrets.

Former Pakistan Prime Minister, Imran Khan has sparked a buzz on the internet as his TikTok account has reached three million followers in just 36 hours after he joined the video-sharing platform.

Imran Khan enjoys a massive fan base as a former cricketer. Even when he retired from cricket, and stepped into active politics he continued to have the public’s support.

Recently, Imran Khan joined the popular social media platform TikTok and it took no time for him to get millions of followers.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, the political party formed by Imran Khan, tweeted, “3 million followers at Chairman Imran Khan’s TikTok account just after 36 hours of its launch!”

3 million followers at Chairman Imran Khan's TikTok account just after 36 hours of its launch! Thanks to the people of Pakistan for such a historic response. https://t.co/Nui9UGHhXq pic.twitter.com/VuNuHJXuur— PTI (@PTIofficial) July 19, 2023

In another tweet earlier, PTI mentioned his social media popularity.

“After a record-breaking welcome on TikTok yesterday, Chairman Imran Khan now dominates five major social media platforms & resides in millions of hearts all over the world!” tweeted PTI.

After a record breaking welcome on Tiktok yesterday, Chairman Imran Khan now dominates five major social media platforms & resides in millions of hearts all over the world!#ووٹ_صرف_خان_کا pic.twitter.com/g8RO3EDmtt — PTI (@PTIofficial) July 18, 2023

The ex-PM of Pakistan has garnered almost 5 million likes and 200 million views on two videos shared on his TikTok account. The first video is a montage of Imran Khan’s public addresses while in the second video, Imran Khan is seen thanking his followers for a massive response.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan has been facing trial in a number of corruption cases. Imran Khan on Wednesday, apologised for his controversial comments against a woman judge where he said regretted crossing the line. His comments came months after his expulsion in April this year. In a fiery speech, Khan threatened Islamabad's police officials and Judge Zeba Chaudhry. He said that he would not ‘spare’ them and also will file cases against them for torturing Shahbaz Gill.

An open criminal proceeding is also about to take place against Imran Khan as he is charged with exposing official secrets. The case is related to the diplomatic communication between Washington and Islamabad on which Khan said last year was part of a US conspiracy to overturn his government. However, Washington denied being involved in any conspiracy as such.