Imran Khan survives move to oust him as Pakistan PM, calls for fresh elections

Imran Khan on Sunday survived a move to overthrow him as Pakistan's prime minister. Qasim Suri, the deputy speaker of parliament, blocked the no-confidence motion as unconstitutional. Suri termed it a contradiction of Article 5 of the Constitution.

Suri chaired the crucial session after Opposition parties filed a no-confidence motion against Speaker Asad Qaiser.

Khan has advised the country's President Arif Alvi to dissolve parliament, leading to fresh political instability. "I've sent advice to the president to dissolve assemblies," Khan said in a televised address, referring to national and state legislatures.

He called on the nation to prepare for fresh elections. Alvi dissolved the National Assembly minutes after the leader of the ruling party advised him to call for fresh elections. He said the election would be held within 90 days.

In the address, Khan said: "I congratulate every Pakistani on the speaker's decision. The No-Confidence Motion was a foreign conspiracy against us. The nation should decide who should govern them. Not the corrupt people who conspire with foreign powers. Prepare for elections. You will decide."

Before the vote, Khan had assured his ruling party lawmakers of victory, while Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif said that a treason case should be first registered against the premier.

The no-confidence motion against the 69-year-old cricketer-turned-politician was tabled by the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Sharif on March 28.

The prime minister needed 172 votes in the lower house of 342 to foil the Opposition’s bid to topple him. The Opposition claimed it had the support of 175 lawmakers, and the prime minister should immediately resign.

Khan, who came to power in 2018 with promises to create a Naya Pakistan’, is at a critical juncture of his political career as he has lost the majority.

On April 1, Khan said he had credible information that his life was in danger but asserted that he was not afraid and would continue his fight for an independent and democratic Pakistan.