Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan booked again as his pre-arrest bail term ends tomorrow

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini A case was filed against former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for flouting a ban on public gatherings in the national capital. He was earlier booked in a terrorism case.

Pakistan police registered another case against former Prime Minister Imran Khan and top leaders of his Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party. This time, the case was filed against him for flouting a ban on public gatherings in the national capital, reports said.

The case was registered at the Aabpara police station of Islamabad on Monday. Khan was held responsible for violating Section 144 in the Islamabad by organising a rally in Islamabad to show solidarity with Shahbaz Gill on August 20.

PTI chairman Imran Khan and other party leaders including Murad Saeed, Fawad Chaudhry, Faisal Javed, Sheikh Rasheed and Asad Umer are among those booked in the case, news agency ANI reported while quoting ARY news.

Later, a top court in Pakistan issued a show-cause notice to the former prime minister and summoned him on August 31 in contempt proceedings initiated against him for passing controversial remarks against a female judge at a rally in Islamabad.

The controversy erupted after Khan threatened to file cases against Islamabad's inspector general of police and deputy inspector general of police and said: "We won't spare you".

At a rally in Islamabad's F-9 park on Saturday, Khan had also warned additional district and sessions judge Zeba Chaudhry, who had approved physical remand of Shahbaz Gill's on the request of Islamabad Police.

Gill was arrested last week on charges of sedition, news agency PTI reported.

(With inputs from PTI)