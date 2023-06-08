Imran Khan likely to be tried under Oficial Secrets Act and Army Act in military court: Report

Top Pakistan military sources told News18 that the Pakistan military has enough evidence and testimonies from detained military officers that helped former Pakistan PM Imran Khan's party workers and politicians during the May 9 clashes.

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan is possibly going to be tried under the Official Secrets Act and Pakistan Army Act in a military court for his alleged involvement in the clashes that occurred on May 9 where his party workers allegedly attacked state and military installations, top Pakistan military sources told News18.

The sources said the decision was taken at a meeting chaired by the country's army chief general Syed Asim Miunir in Rawalpindi.

“The military’s top brass has said that unfounded and baseless allegations against security forces are aimed at misleading the people and maligning armed forces. It’s time to fix and tighten up the noose of law around masterminds who rebelled against state, the top military brass vowed,” News18 quoted the source as saying.

The source said that the miliary has enough evidence and testimonies from detained military officers that had helped Khan's party workers and politicians during the May 9 clashes.

The source also said that on May 8, the targers were selected at Khan's Zaman Park residence in Lahore. "“The meeting was chaired by party chairman Imran Khan and attended by PTI politicians Yasmeen Rashid, Hammad Azhar, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Ejaz Chaudhry, and Mian Mehmood Rasheed,” the source said, News18 reported.

The trial of those who were invovled in the May 9 attacks has already begun. Khan denied being involved in the violence, saying he was in prison when the incidents occurred. He has said the government plans to keep him in prison for a decade in a sedition case.

Also Read: Donald Trump lawyers notified that he is the target of classified documents probe