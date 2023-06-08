Imran Khan likely to be tried under Oficial Secrets Act and Army Act in military court: Report

Top Pakistan military sources told News18 that the Pakistan military has enough evidence and testimonies from detained military officers that helped former Pakistan PM Imran Khan's party workers and politicians during the May 9 clashes.

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan is possibly going to be tried under the Official Secrets Act and Pakistan Army Act in a military court for his alleged involvement in the clashes that occurred on May 9 where his party workers allegedly attacked state and military installations, top Pakistan military sources told News18.

The sources said the decision was taken at a meeting chaired by the country's army chief general Syed Asim Miunir in Rawalpindi.

“The military’s top brass has said that unfounded and baseless allegations against security forces are aimed at misleading the people and maligning armed forces. It’s time to fix and tighten up the noose of law around masterminds who rebelled against state, the top military brass vowed,” News18 quoted the source as saying.