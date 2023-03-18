Imran Khan is off to Islamabad for hearing in Toshakhana case

Imran Khan is accused of not sharing the details of the gifts he retained from the Toshakhana during his time as the prime minister and proceeds from their reported sales. A large contingent of police has been deployed to ensure the safety of Imran Khan’s convoy.

Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan will today appear before a local court in Islamabad in the Toshakhana case. Khan is accompanied by his party workers, Pakistani media reported. Heavy security has been put in place outside the judicial complex in Islamabad’s G-11, where Imran is expected to arrive.

A large contingent of police has also been deployed to provide security for Khan, who survived an assassination attempt in November 2022.

The Islamabad court will resume hearing in the Toshakhana case against Imran Khan, who has been avoiding arrest for skipping previous hearings.

Taking to Twitter, Khan wrote, “It is now clear that, despite my having gotten bail in all my cases, the PDM govt intends to arrest me."

Shortly after, Khan’s party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) posted a video of him waving to his supporters from inside his vehicle in Sheikhupura.

In the video shot from inside a vehicle, party supporters can be seen throwing flower petals at Imran’s convoy.

A vehicle of Khan's convoy reportedly met with an accident on their way to Islamabad.

Khan, the 70-year-old chief of PTI, is set to appear before the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Zafar Iqbal. Khan departed from his residence in Zaman Park, Lahore with a convoy of his party workers.

Khan had been holed up in his home where clashes erupted earlier this week when police tried to arrest him.

Reports said that Punjab police team is trying to enter Imran Khan's residence.

Punjab police have led an assault on my house in Zaman Park where Bushra Begum is alone. Under what law are they doing this? This is part of London Plan where commitments were made to bring absconder Nawaz Sharif to power as quid pro quo for agreeing to one appointment," Imran Khan tweeted earlier.

His party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf also said that the police is trying to enter the house forcefully.

“They’re now trying to enter Chairman’s (Imran Khan) house where only Bhusra Bibi is present. We don’t even see these kinds of acts in Martial laws,” Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) tweeted.

His supporters today barricaded the entry to his residence after a Pakistani court rejected a petition to suspend the non-bailable arrest warrant issued against Khan.

He will be attending the proceedings on the complaint filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).