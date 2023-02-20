Khan and 10 others have been accused of violating the Foreign Exchange Act and receiving foreign funding in a case that was initially filed in 2014 by a founding member of the party, Akbar S Babar.

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is set to be arrested on Monday in connection to a prohibited funding case, previously referred to as the foreign funding case, as per reports.

According to Pakistani news channel ARY News, a four-member team has been assembled to carry out the arrest of Imran Khan, the leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), while a summary has been submitted to the Director General of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for final approval. The FIA, with the assistance of Lahore police, will be responsible for the former Prime Minister's arrest.

Upon hearing the news, a number of PTI supporters gathered outside Khan's residence to stage a protest. As a precautionary measure, police forces have also been deployed in the area to prevent any potential incidents.

Khan and 10 others have been accused of violating the Foreign Exchange Act and receiving foreign funding in a case that was initially filed in 2014 by a founding member of the party Akbar S Babar.

The individual alleged serious financial irregularities in the party's funding. The FIA Corporate Banking Circle registered the case in 2021, leading to the filing of charges against Khan and the other individuals involved.

In 2018, a scrutiny committee was established to investigate the financing of Imran Khan's party. After nearly four years and 95 hearings, the committee's report was submitted in January 2022.

The report alleged that the party's leadership had committed serious violations of funding laws by accepting funds from foreign sources without providing details or disclosing the source of the funds, including from foreign companies and Indian nationals.

The party has denied any wrongdoing and maintains that the funding is not from prohibited sources.

