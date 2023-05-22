This online engagement comes at a critical time, as Imran Khan faces a blackout on mainstream media and a wave of crackdowns on PTI workers and leaders following the May 9 attacks on public properties, including military installations.
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan is set to engage directly with the public in a live Twitter Space session, as well as through Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube tonight at 9pm.
