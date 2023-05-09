LIVE | Imran Khan Arrested: Former Pakistan PM taken into custody in Islamabad

Imran Khan faces over 120 cases across Pakistan
Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan, who was arrested by paramilitary Rangers on Tuesday, is facing 121 cases across the country, including for committing treason and blasphemy and inciting violence and terrorism.
Prohibitory order imposed in Islamabad after Imran Khan's arrest by Pak Rangers
Pakistan police on Tuesday imposed prohibitory orders in Islamabad after several workers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf: party staged protests across the city and created a riot-like situation following the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan by paramilitary Rangers.
The Islamabad police said that there was no incident of violence in the country's capital.
Imran Khan's video message prior to his arrest
Imran Kan Arrested: In a video message posted around 11:40 am on Tuesday, just hours before his arrest, Khan said attempts were made to arrest him for two reasons.
"1. To prevent me from campaigning bec InshaAllah when elections are announced I will be doing jalsas. 2. To prevent me from mobilising the masses for street movement in support of Constitution if PDM govt & their handlers refuse to obey the SC & violate Constitution on holding of elections," he said.