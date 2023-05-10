Imran Khan arrested Al-Qadir Trust case: Here are the accused facing corruption charges

The corruption case involving Imran Khan and his associates, including Malik Riaz, is related to the establishment of Al-Qadir University and the alleged receipt of undue benefits in the form of land.

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested on Tuesday from the premises of Islamabad High Court in the Al-Qadir Trust case. The cricketer-turned-politician has been facing several corruption cases and he was present at the Islamabad HC for a hearing in one of the cases, when he was taken into custody by the police and paramilitary force.

The arrest of Imran Khan, along with several of his close aides, including real estate tycoon Malik Riaz, is linked to the establishment of Al-Qadir University. The charges against Khan and his associates include receiving undue benefits in the form of over 458 acres of land at Mouza Bakrala, Sohawa, for the university. The project was meant to offer quality education in Jhelum, Punjab.

It’s alleged that the Al-Qadir Trust scam involved Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi, who headed the Trust and aides Zulfiqar Bukhari and Babar Awan. According to Islamabad Police, the PTI Chief and his wife obtained billions of rupees and land worth hundreds of kanals from a real estate firm for legalising Rs 50 billion that was identified and returned to the country by the United Kingdom during the tenure of Imran Khan as PM, a Dawn report said.