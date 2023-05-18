Imran Khan Arrest Live Updates | Govt gives ex PM till 2pm to hand over alleged terrorists at his home

PTI official handle invites local media to Zaman Park as Pakistan government to Imran Khan nears end
The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) tweeted from its official Twitter handle, calling all local media to its chief Imran Khan's Zaman Park residence to cover the search orders given by the interim government. "Media should come, see and let people see the reality," it stated.
Pakistan police keep up their sierge around Imran Khan's home
The 24-hour deadline given to former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to hand over the alleged terrorists he has given refuge to is about to end. The police have kept up their sierge around Khan's home.
Roads that lead to Imran Khan's residence have been blocked
The Lahore police does not have any intention of conducting any operation at PTI chief Imran Khan's Zaman Park residence in Lahore, Dawn.com reported.
Minister calls PTI terrorist organisation
Sindh minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said the violent attacks in Pakistan earlier this month were overseen by the PTI leadership. He said party had established itself as a "terrorist organisation", adding that no political party carries out activities like these.
PTI lawyer calls for suspects who attacked Pakistan army installations to be tried in 'normal courts'
Ali Zafar, PTI lawyer, outside the Lahore high court on Thursday condemned the attack on the Lahore Corps Commander House as well as on army installations. He said those involved in these attacks should be investigated entirely. He said the normal courts are still functioning and these cases should be taken to such courts.
Islamabad orders the release of PTI leader's wife
The high court has ordered the release of Shehryar Afridi's wife Rabia, was had been arrested under the Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance.
Islamabad high court orders PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi to be released
The high court issued an order for the release of Shah Mahmood Qureshi, a senior PTI leader, who had been detained by the capital police last week.
Tense calm outside Imran's Khan's Zaman Park residence
The situation outside the former Pakistan Prime Minister's residence in Lahore was relatively calm on Thursday morning. Law enforcement authorities have blocked the Canal Road, which leads to his residence.
Imran Khan urges police to get a search warrant
Imran Khan in his tweet urged the police that instead of creating chaos by barging in, they should go to his residence with a search warrant to arrest the alleged terrorists he is giving refuge to.
National Accountability Bureau summons Khan and his wife
The National Accountability Bureaue has summoned PTI chief Imran Khan with his wife Bushra to join the probe in the Al-Qadir Trust case today.
Imran Khan calls for transparent investigation
Imran Khan took to his official Twitter account urging authorities to conduct a transparent investigation. He said the situation is scripted to frame his party.
Hello and good morning! The Pakistan interim government in the Punjab province has given the former prime minister of the country Imran Khan till 2pm today to hand over the alleged terrorists he has given refuge to in his home. Catch LIVE updates of the Imran Khan-Pakistan government row here.