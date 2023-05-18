Imran Khan Arrest Live Updates | Govt gives ex PM till 2pm to hand over alleged terrorists in his home

Tense calm outside Imran's Khan's Zaman Park residence
The situation outside the former Pakistan Prime Minister's residence in Lahore was relatively calm on Thursday morning. Law enforcement authorities have blocked the Canal Road, which leads to his residence.
Imran Khan urges police to get a search warrant
Imran Khan in his tweet urged the police that instead of creating chaos by barging in, they should go to his residence with a search warrant to arrest the alleged terrorists he is giving refuge to.
National Accountability Bureau summons Khan and his wife
The National Accountability Bureaue has summoned PTI chief Imran Khan with his wife Bushra to join the probe in the Al-Qadir Trust case today.
Imran Khan calls for transparent investigation
Imran Khan took to his official Twitter account urging authorities to conduct a transparent investigation. He said the situation is scripted to frame his party.
Hello and good morning! The Pakistan interim government in the Punjab province has given the former prime minister of the country Imran Khan till 2pm today to hand over the alleged terrorists he has given refuge to in his home. Catch LIVE updates of the Imran Khan-Pakistan government row here.