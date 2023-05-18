Breaking News
Sensex, Nifty 50 off opening highs, Divis Lab top loser
Imran Khan Arrest Live Updates | Govt gives ex PM till 2pm to hand over alleged terrorists in his home

By CNBCTV18.com  May 18, 2023 10:51 AM IST (Updated)
Summary

Imran Khan Arrest Live Updates: The interim government in the Punjab province of Pakistan on Wednesday given former Prime Minister Imran Khan till around 2pm today to hand over 30 to 40 terrorists that are allegedly taking refuge at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore. Catch LIVE updates here

Live Updates

Tense calm outside Imran's Khan's Zaman Park residence

The situation outside the former Pakistan Prime Minister's residence in Lahore was relatively calm on Thursday morning. Law enforcement authorities have blocked the Canal Road, which leads to his residence.

May 18, 2023 11:01 AM

Imran Khan urges police to get a search warrant 

Imran Khan in his tweet urged the police that instead of creating chaos by barging in, they should go to his residence with a search warrant to arrest the alleged terrorists he is giving refuge to.

May 18, 2023 10:35 AM

National Accountability Bureau summons Khan and his wife

The National Accountability Bureaue has summoned PTI chief Imran Khan with his wife Bushra to join the probe in the Al-Qadir Trust case today. 

May 18, 2023 10:09 AM

Imran Khan calls for transparent investigation

Imran Khan took to his official Twitter account urging authorities to conduct a transparent investigation. He said the situation is scripted to frame his party. 

May 18, 2023 10:07 AM

Hello and good morning! The Pakistan interim government in the Punjab province has given the former prime minister of the country Imran Khan till 2pm today to hand over the alleged terrorists he has given refuge to in his home. Catch LIVE updates of the Imran Khan-Pakistan government row here. 

May 18, 2023 9:36 AM
