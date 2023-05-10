Imran Khan arrest: What is the 'real reason' behind Pakistan's ex-PM's arrest? Explained

Imran Khan arrest: Amid the latest developments, let’s understand why Khan is appearing in court and what are the allegations against him.

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will appear in a special court at the capital’s police headquarters on Wednesday to address graft accusations, a day after his detention sparked widespread demonstrations. Khan’s imprisonment comes amid months of political turmoil and came just hours after the strong military chastised the former international cricketer for suggesting that a top soldier was involved in a plan to assassinate him.

Protesters vented their rage on the military, torching the corps commander’s mansion in Lahore and laying siege to the army’s general headquarters in the garrison city of Rawalpindi.

At least one person was reported killed in clashes between protesters and the military in Quetta, the capital of Baluchistan province, with another five people wounded there, while about 15 injuries were reported amid similar violence in Karachi, Peshawar, Rawalpindi and Lahore. Police fired tear gas to disperse demonstrations.