WATCH | Imran Khan arrest: Pakistanis protest in US, Canada

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has been calling for global protests against former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's arrest, calling it an 'abduction'. From its official Twitter handle, the party also shared visuals of protests in the US as well as in Canada.

Pakistanis reportedly gathered in large numbers outside Nawaz Sharif's residence in London to protest against Khan's arrest. Khan is the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Nawaz, also a former prime minister, is the brother of current Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Pakistanis even gathered at Times Square in New York to protest against Khan's arrest.

The PTI USA official handle also shared photographs of protestors outside the CNN headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia.

Pic courtesy: PTI US official Twitter handle (@PTIOfficialUSA)

Khan was taken into custody by the Rangers outside the Islamabad High Court on Tuesday. One person died, while 12 were injured as Khan supporters clash with police following the dramatic arrest.

Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi and other PTI leaders have been accused of receiving billions of rupees from a real estate firm for legalising a laundered amount of Rs 50 billion. According to GeoTV, they are facing a NAB inquiry related to a settlement between the PTI government and a property tycoon, which reportedly caused a loss of 190 million pounds to the national exchequer.

The former Prime Minister will now be produced before the court on Wednesday.