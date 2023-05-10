WATCH | Imran Khan arrest: Pakistanis protest in US, Canada

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has been calling for global protests against former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's arrest, calling it an 'abduction'. From its official Twitter handle, the party also shared visuals of protests in the US as well as in Canada.

دنیا بھر میں مقیم پاکستانی عمران خان کے اغواء کے خلاف سراپا احتجاج !!#ReleaseImranKhan pic.twitter.com/K2ZfeEDde4 — PTI (@PTIofficial) May 10, 2023

Pakistanis reportedly gathered in large numbers outside Nawaz Sharif's residence in London to protest against Khan's arrest. Khan is the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Nawaz, also a former prime minister, is the brother of current Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

