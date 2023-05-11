Imran Khan arrest: Violent protests break out in Pakistan, PM Sharif promises 'iron fist' treatment

Addressing the nation on Wednesday, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif expressed determination to take strict action against those he referred to as the "state's enemies."

In a recent development amid escalating political turmoil in Pakistan, prominent leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Fawad Chaudhry have been arrested by the police. Their arrest comes as the nation witnesses widespread protests following former Prime Minister Imran Khan's arrest and consequent indictment, resulting in at least eight fatalities and prompting the deployment of the army in the capital and three provinces.

Pakistan police arrest PTI leaders Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Fawad Chaudhry

A video circulated on Twitter by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) shows plain-clothed individuals taking former Pakistan foreign minister Qureshi away. He can be seen waving at party workers before being led from the location where he was detained.

"Tehreek-e-Insaf Vice Chairman Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi has been arrested by the Islamabad Police and transferred to an unknown location," PTI tweeted.

PTI claimed that the 66-year-old Qureshi was apprehended by Islamabad police in the early hours of Thursday and subsequently transferred to an undisclosed location.

Fawad Chaudhry, another prominent PTI leader, was also arrested by the police on Wednesday as he emerged from the Supreme Court building, where he sought refuge to evade arrest. Despite spending over 12 hours inside the court, Chaudhry was eventually taken into custody late in the evening.

Their arrest followed the paramilitary forces' detainment of PTI chief and former Prime Minister Imran Khan two days earlier, following the orders of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

NAB officials forcibly entered a room at the Islamabad High Court to arrest Khan. An anti-corruption court later remanded the 70-year-old former prime minister into the custody of the anti-corruption watchdog for eight days.

Worldwide protests erupt, Pakistan deploys Army

Khan's arrest sparked violent protests across the country, resulting in casualties and numerous injuries in clashes between protesters and law enforcement agencies.

In response to the escalating situation, the government deployed the army in the capital city of Islamabad, as well as the provinces of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan, to restore and maintain law and order.

In response to attacks on military installations, the Pakistan Army warned Khan's supporters of "severe retaliation" and reiterated its commitment to upholding the law and preventing individuals from taking it into their own hands.

The military condemned the violence and targeted property and installations, describing May 9 as a "black chapter" in the country's history.

PTI supporters also staged protests outside the Pakistan Embassy in Washington DC in the wake of Khan's arrest.

Pakistan PM Shahbaz Sharif promises 'iron fist' treatment

Addressing the nation on Wednesday, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif expressed determination to take strict action against those he referred to as the "state's enemies."

"Never have revengeful acts in politics rendered good results," Sharif warned in an address.

He criticized Khan's PTI for the violence that engulfed the country after his arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case. Sharif urged PTI protesters to cease "anti-state activities" immediately and emphasized that the government would not tolerate conspiracies or allow nefarious agendas to succeed.

"Federal ministers used to air details of cases against political opponents during the PTI tenure and former premier Imran Khan used to predict arrests. Not only political opponents but family and relatives were not forgiven too," Sharif said.

The United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, has called for peace in Pakistan, urging all parties to respect the right to peaceful assembly. Guterres emphasized the need for law enforcement agencies to uphold the rule of law while enforcing it against Khan.

In recent court proceedings, Khan was remanded to the custody of the NAB for eight days in the Al-Qadir Trust case. The NAB had requested a 14-day remand to investigate allegations of embezzling Rs 50 billion from the national treasury.

However, Khan's lawyer opposed the plea, claiming the charges were fabricated.

The PTI has also issued a statement refuting the claims made by the Pakistan Army's media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), terming them "contrary to facts" and based on a poor understanding of the ground realities.

With agency inputs.