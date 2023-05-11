Imran Khan arrest: Violent protests break out in Pakistan, PM Sharif promises 'iron fist' treatment

Addressing the nation on Wednesday, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif expressed determination to take strict action against those he referred to as the "state's enemies."

In a recent development amid escalating political turmoil in Pakistan, prominent leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Fawad Chaudhry have been arrested by the police. Their arrest comes as the nation witnesses widespread protests following former Prime Minister Imran Khan's arrest and consequent indictment, resulting in at least eight fatalities and prompting the deployment of the army in the capital and three provinces.

A video circulated on Twitter by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) shows plain-clothed individuals taking former Pakistan foreign minister Qureshi away. He can be seen waving at party workers before being led from the location where he was detained.

"Tehreek-e-Insaf Vice Chairman Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi has been arrested by the Islamabad Police and transferred to an unknown location," PTI tweeted.