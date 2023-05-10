Imran Khan arrest Live | Khan's party says 'massive protests erupted around the globe against blatant fascism'
Imran Khan's party PTI said "thousands of Pakistani Canadians gathered today at Mississauga Celebration Square to protest against the fascist abduction of Pakistan’s most popular and beloved leader Imran Khan. Massive protests have erupted around the globe against the blatant fascism."
Imran Khan arrested | What is Al-Qadir Trust corruption case?
Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi and other PTI leaders have been accused of receiving billions of rupees from a real estate firm for legalising a laundered amount of Rs 50 billion. According to GeoTV, they are facing a NAB inquiry related to a settlement between the PTI government and a property tycoon, which reportedly caused a loss of 190 million pounds to the national exchequer.
The moment when Imran Khan was arrested | VISUALS
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested on Tuesday. Khan, who is also the chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was taken into custody by the Rangers from outside the Islamabad High Court (IHC), a Dawn report said. Several members of Khan's party alleged that the former prime minister was "abducted" and "tortured" by authorities.
Several purported video of Khan's arrest started circulating on social media soon after the Khan was taken into the custody. Tap here to watch one such video of Imran Khan's arrest.
Imran Khan arrested LIVE |Protest turns violent as Khan's supporters storm army HQ
In the aftermath of Imran Khan's dramatic arrest, supporters of former prime minister stormed the Pakistan Army headquarters in the garrison city of Rawalpindi and the Corps Commander's residence in Lahore after his dramatic arrest in a corruption case.
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested: Events leading to turmoil
Imran Khan was held by paramilitary Rangers on Tuesday outside the Islamabad High Court. Khan, who travelled from Lahore to the federal capital Islamabad, was undergoing a biometric process at the Islamabad High Court when the paramilitary Rangers broke open the glass window and arrested him after beating lawyers and Khan's security staff. Click here to read what led to Imran Khan's arrest.
Imran Khan's arrest is 'legal': Islamabad High Court
The Islamabad High Court upheld the dramatic arrest of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, saying that all legal formalities were fulfilled by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). The court's statement came as members of Khan's party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, claimed the arrest was illegal and that the IHC would rule in favour of party chief Imran Khan.
The Islamabad High Court had also summoned top officials and police officers after paramilitary Rangers dramatically arrested Imran Khan in a corruption case from the court premises but reserved its ruling. Read full report here
Imran Khan, the former Pakistan Prime Minister and PTI chairman, was arrested outside Islamabad High Court on Tuesday. He was held by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) - an autonomous and constitutionally established federal institution which works to combat corruption and prepare critical national economic intelligence assessments against economic terrorism.