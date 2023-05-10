English
Imran Khan arrest Live Updates: Former Pakistan PM likely to be sent to NAB custody for 'four to five days'

Imran Khan arrest Live Updates: Former Pakistan PM likely to be sent to NAB custody for 'four to five days'
By CNBCTV18.com  May 10, 2023 9:22 AM IST (Updated)
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was arrested in the Al-Qadir Trust case, is likely to be sent to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) custody for four to five days, Dawn reported. One person died, while 12 were injured as Khan supporters clash with police following the dramatic arrest. The former Prime Minister will now be produced before the court on Wednesday. Follow LIVE updates on Imran Khan's arrest here:

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested: Events leading to turmoil

Imran Khan was held by paramilitary Rangers on Tuesday outside the Islamabad High Court. Khan, who travelled from Lahore to the federal capital Islamabad, was undergoing a biometric process at the Islamabad High Court when the paramilitary Rangers broke open the glass window and arrested him after beating lawyers and Khan's security staff. Click here to read what led to Imran Khan's arrest.

May 10, 2023 9:23 AM

Imran Khan's arrest is 'legal': Islamabad High Court

The Islamabad High Court upheld the dramatic arrest of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, saying that all legal formalities were fulfilled by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). The court's statement came as members of Khan's party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, claimed the arrest was illegal and that the IHC would rule in favour of party chief Imran Khan.

The Islamabad High Court had also summoned top officials and police officers after paramilitary Rangers dramatically arrested Imran Khan in a corruption case from the court premises but reserved its ruling. Read full report here

Imran Khan, the former Pakistan Prime Minister and PTI chairman, was arrested outside Islamabad High Court on Tuesday. He was held by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) - an autonomous and constitutionally established federal institution which works to combat corruption and prepare critical national economic intelligence assessments against economic terrorism.

May 10, 2023 9:09 AM
