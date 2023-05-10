Imran Khan arrest Live Updates: Former Pakistan PM likely to be sent to NAB custody for 'four to five days'

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested: Events leading to turmoil
Imran Khan was held by paramilitary Rangers on Tuesday outside the Islamabad High Court. Khan, who travelled from Lahore to the federal capital Islamabad, was undergoing a biometric process at the Islamabad High Court when the paramilitary Rangers broke open the glass window and arrested him after beating lawyers and Khan's security staff. Click here to read what led to Imran Khan's arrest.
Imran Khan's arrest is 'legal': Islamabad High Court
The Islamabad High Court upheld the dramatic arrest of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, saying that all legal formalities were fulfilled by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). The court's statement came as members of Khan's party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, claimed the arrest was illegal and that the IHC would rule in favour of party chief Imran Khan.
The Islamabad High Court had also summoned top officials and police officers after paramilitary Rangers dramatically arrested Imran Khan in a corruption case from the court premises but reserved its ruling. Read full report here
Imran Khan, the former Pakistan Prime Minister and PTI chairman, was arrested outside Islamabad High Court on Tuesday. He was held by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) - an autonomous and constitutionally established federal institution which works to combat corruption and prepare critical national economic intelligence assessments against economic terrorism.