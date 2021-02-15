Legal Impeachment isn't the final word on Capitol riot for Trump Updated : February 15, 2021 08:17 AM IST Trump could also be sued by victims, though he has some constitutional protections, including if he acted while carrying out the duties of the president. He also faces legal exposure in Georgia over an alleged pressure campaign on state election officials, and in Manhattan over hush-money payments and business deals. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply