IMF urges UK to reconsider newly-introduced tax measures

Mini The Washington-based fund warned that the proposed tax cuts could aggravate the cost-of-living crisis and stoke equality in the country.

In an unusually outspoken statement, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) criticised the new economic measures of the UK government led by Prime Minister Liz Truss and warned that the proposed tax cuts could aggravate the cost-of-living crisis and stoke equality in the country.

Urging the government to reconsider its tax-cutting plans that have roiled markets, the IMF said Britain's new finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget had the potential to undermine the efforts of the Bank of England to tackle rampant inflation, Reuters reported.

Kwarteng’s “mini-budget”, announced on September 23, introduced the biggest package of tax cuts in half a century. Kwarteng cancelled the planned increase in corporation tax from 19 percent to 25 percent and also scrapped the 45 percent income tax bracket paid on incomes over £150,000 ($160,000). He brought down the top rate to 40 percent, CNBC reported. However, the new chancellor’s £45 billion cut sparked fears that the government’s borrowing could surge along with interest rates.

The markets reacted strongly to the new measures, sending the sterling and bonds into free fall. On Monday, the British pound touched a record low of $1.0382 against the dollar.

Even though the IMF said it understood the package was aimed to boost growth, the Washington-based fund warned that the cuts could increase price rises at a faster pace, which the UK's central bank is trying to bring down. "Furthermore, the nature of the UK measures will likely increase inequality," BBC quoted the IMF as saying.

Given that Kwarteng plans to come up with a fiscal plan on November 23, the IMF said the government had the opportunity to re-evaluate the newly introduced tax measures, especially ones that benefit high-income earners. It said the UK government could “consider ways to provide the support that is more targeted”, Reuters reported quoting an IMF spokesperson.

Moody’s joined the IMF in warning about the new measures, branding the mini-Budget ‘credit negative’. The rating agency said it was now not expecting the country’s economic growth to return to its potential until 2026. Moody’s also cut its forecasts for UK’s GDP growth next year.

Meanwhile, a close ally of British Prime Minister Liz Truss, Lord Frost, criticised the IMF's statement, saying the fund “consistently advocated highly conventional economic policies”.

“The only way forward for Britain is lower taxes, spending restraint, and significant economic reform,” Daily Telegraph quoted Lord Frost as saying.

