IMF rejects Pakistan's claim of fulfilling conditions to receive loan funds

Under the 2019 deal, the IMF pledged to provide Pakistan with $6 billion subject to certain conditions With less than two months until the expiration of the $6.5 billion IMF program, it seems unlikely that Pakistan and the IMF will be able to complete the remaining three outstanding reviews conveniently.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has reportedly rejected Pakistan's assertion that it has fulfilled all the necessary conditions to qualify for funds under a previously agreed-upon loan facility.

As per a report in The Express Tribune, the IMF's assessment of Pakistan's budget for the coming fiscal year poses a new hurdle for the crisis-stricken nation, as the funds are critical to addressing its dire balance of payments crisis. A staff-level agreement to release $1.1 billion from the IMF, which had been postponed for various reasons since November 2022, remains outstanding.

