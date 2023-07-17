IMF urges world economies to align on policy action and reduce fragmentation

1 Min Read
During an interview with CNBC-TV18 on the sidelines of the conference, Georgieva stressed the importance of enhancing the financial capabilities of multilateral development banks (MDB) to fully leverage their potential.
The Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva, has emphasised the necessity for global economies to harmonise policy actions in order to mitigate the adverse effects of fragmentation, particularly on emerging and developing nations.
A significant event in this regard is the ongoing meeting of the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors, being held in Gandhinagar from July 16-18, 2023.
During an interview with CNBC-TV18 on the sidelines of the conference, Georgieva stressed the importance of enhancing the financial capabilities of multilateral development banks (MDB) to fully leverage their potential.
“One key objective for reforms of multilateral development banks is to significantly increase the power of financing with the multilateral banks working as a system and deploying to the fullest their capabilities,” Georgieva said.
Additionally, the G20 leaders will review comprehensive reports presented by institutions such as the Financial Stability Board, OECD, IMF, and Bank for International Settlements. These reports were commissioned earlier this year to provide recommendations on the regulation of cryptocurrencies and crypto assets.
Recognising the importance of regulations for cryptocurrencies, Georgieva urged all stakeholders to collaborate in a synchronised and responsible manner to address the evolving landscape of digital assets.
First Published: Jul 17, 2023 7:45 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Will India be the breakout EM this decade? Asks a $2 trillion money manager
Jul 17, 2023 IST3 Min Read
Leaders Speak | An expert's take addressing the growing problem of insurance fraud
Jul 17, 2023 IST4 Min Read
World View | NATO entry for Ukraine —Zelensky will have to keep on fighting the war to earn its place in the elite security outfit
Jul 17, 2023 IST5 Min Read