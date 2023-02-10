Pakistan IMF bailout package — What is the confusion all about

Earlier, the Pakistan government conveyed to the media that the talks were conclusive, and that Finance Minister Dar would announce the details at a press conference. But the conference was postponed and instead Finance Secretary Hamed Yaqoob Shaikh told the media that the two sides agreed on a set of prior actions.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Friday said that it has delayed the signing of the much-sought-after bailout package with Pakistan after talks remained inclusive.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said that his government has agreed with the IMF conditions to release about $1.1 billion in critical funding.

"The prime minister has said we're committed," Dar was speaking to reporters' hours after an IMF mission left Islamabad after 10 days of talks. "We will implement whatever has been agreed upon between our teams." "We will try to make sure Pakistan completes its second IMF programme in its history," he added.

Ishaq Dar was leading the Pakistani side in talks with the IMF.

The IMF mission was led by Nathan Porter who held discussions under the ninth review of the authorities’ programme supported by the IMF Extended Fund Facility (EFF) arrangement.

In a statement, Porter said, “Considerable progress was made during the mission on policy measures to address domestic and external imbalances,” he said.

Key priorities of the IMF include strengthening the fiscal position with permanent revenue measures, reduction in untargeted subsidies, allowing the exchange rate to be market determined and ensuring the viability of the energy sector.

The Confusion

Earlier, the Pakistan government on Thursday conveyed to the media that the talks were conclusive, and that Dar would announce the details at a press conference. But the conference was postponed and instead Finance Secretary Hamed Yaqoob Shaikh told the media that the two sides agreed on a set of prior actions. Finance Secretary added that the IMF had asked for more time "for staff-level negotiations.".

The IMF funding is crucial for the country's $350 billion economy, which is facing a balance-of-payments crisis with foreign exchange reserves dipping to less than three weeks of import cover.

Meanwhile, in another shock to the Islamic Republic, its Forex reserve further dropped by $170 million to $2.9 billion in the week ended on February 3. Even Pakistan's "all-weather ally" China and "brotherly" countries like Saudi Arabia, UAE and Turkey are not ready to help until IMP bails Islamabad out of the current crisis.

The fiscal adjustments demanded by any deal, are likely to fuel record high inflation, which hit 27.5 percent year-on-year in January.

The IMF's latest payment of the funds is part of a $6.5 billion bailout Pakistan signed in 2019 but has been stalled since December 2022.

-With inputs from PTI and Reuters