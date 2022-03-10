IMF approves $1.4 billion in emergency financing to Ukraine

The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday approved a disbursement of USD 1.4 billion under the Rapid Financing Instrument (RFI) to help meet urgent financing needs and mitigate the economic impact of the war.

Expressing its strong support for the Ukrainian people, IMF said the economic consequences of the war are already very serious, with refugee flows of over 2 million persons in just 13 days and large-scale destruction of key infrastructure in Ukraine.

“The disbursement under RFI, equivalent to 50 percent of Ukraine’s quota in the IMF, will help meet the urgent balance of payment needs arising from the impacts of the ongoing war and will provide critical support in the short term while playing a catalytic role for financing from other partners,“ the statement said.

The global lender said Ukrainian authorities had cancelled an existing stand-by lending arrangement with the IMF but would work with the fund to design an appropriate economic program focused on rehabilitation and growth when conditions permit.

"The Russian military invasion of Ukraine has been responsible for a massive humanitarian and economic crisis," IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said in a statement after the meeting, predicting a deep recession in Ukraine this year.

"Financing needs are large, urgent, and could rise significantly as the war continues," she said. Once the war was over, Ukraine was likely to need additional "large support."

Russia describes the assault as a "special military operation."

The RFI provides rapid funding to IMF member countries without the need for a full-fledged program. Members can tap the RFI repeatedly within any three-year period if the balance of payments need is caused by an exogenous shock, according to the IMF website.

It comes on top of USD 700 million disbursed to Ukraine by the IMF in December, and USD 2.7 billion in IMF Special Drawing Rights, or emergency reserves, that Ukraine received as part of an IMF allocation in August.

The World Bank's executive board on Monday approved a USD 723 million package of loans and grants for Ukraine.

(With inputs from Reuters)