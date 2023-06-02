IMD director general Mrutyunjay Mohapatra elected as vice-president of World Meteorological Organisation

The World Meteorological Organisation is the United Nations agency for monitoring climate change, weather, and water. Along with Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, the UN agency has elected two other vice-presidents as well.

The Director General of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mrutyunjay Mohapatra was elected as one of the three vice-presidents of the World Meteorological Organisation on Thursday. Along with Mohapatra, the UN agency for climate change, weather and water elected two other vice-presidents as well.

“Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director of @Indiametdept has been elected Third Vice-President of WMO at #MeteoWorld. We congratulate all the new office holders,” the UN agency wrote on Twitter.

The WMO appoints one President and three vice-presidents, who preside over the Executive Council and the World Meteorological Congress.

Apart from Mohapatra, two other vice presidents were appointed at the WMO elections held in Geneva.

Director of meteorology of Cote d'Ivoire, Daouda Konate was elected as the first vice-president and Eoin Moran, director of Met Éireann, was elected the second vice-president.

Abdulla Al Mandous, the director of United Arab Emirates National Center of Meteorology, was elected President of WMO for a four-year term at the WMO elections held in Geneva.

Mohapatra hails from Odisha and is often referred to as the ‘cyclone man of India’. He has been heading the IMD since 2019. The IMD took to Twitter to congratulate Mohapatra for his new role.

“Congratulations Team India!! Dr. Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, DG IMD has won the election to the post of Third Vice President of WMO. A resounding Victory (113 out of 148 votes). @IndraManiPR @BarkhaTamrakar @moesgoi,” tweeted the IMD.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Odisha chief mininister Naveen Patnaik lso congratulated Mohapatra on Twitter.