IMD director general Mrutyunjay Mohapatra elected as vice-president of World Meteorological Organisation

The World Meteorological Organisation is the United Nations agency for monitoring climate change, weather, and water. Along with Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, the UN agency has elected two other vice-presidents as well.

The Director General of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mrutyunjay Mohapatra was elected as one of the three vice-presidents of the World Meteorological Organisation on Thursday. Along with Mohapatra, the UN agency for climate change, weather and water elected two other vice-presidents as well.

“Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director of @Indiametdept has been elected Third Vice-President of WMO at #MeteoWorld. We congratulate all the new office holders,” the UN agency wrote on Twitter.

The WMO appoints one President and three vice-presidents, who preside over the Executive Council and the World Meteorological Congress.