homeworld NewsIMD director general Mrutyunjay Mohapatra elected as vice president of World Meteorological Organisation

IMD director general Mrutyunjay Mohapatra elected as vice-president of World Meteorological Organisation

Read Time2 Min(s) Read
By CNBCTV18.com Jun 2, 2023 12:56:09 PM IST (Published)

The World Meteorological Organisation is the United Nations agency for monitoring climate change, weather, and water. Along with Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, the UN agency has elected two other vice-presidents as well.

The Director General of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mrutyunjay Mohapatra was elected as one of the three vice-presidents of the World Meteorological Organisation on Thursday. Along with Mohapatra, the UN agency for climate change, weather and water elected two other vice-presidents as well.

“Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director of @Indiametdept has been elected Third Vice-President of WMO at #MeteoWorld. We congratulate all the new office holders,” the UN agency wrote on Twitter.


The WMO appoints one President and three vice-presidents, who preside over the Executive Council and the World Meteorological Congress.
