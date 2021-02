Elon Musk is undeniably a subject of fascination for many established and aspiring entrepreneurs, especially for his uncanny power to move markets with his tweets. In the past few weeks, one-word posts and hashtags by the Tesla CEO have driven up the price of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Dogecoin to record levels, making him an inspiration as well as an enigma for many.

On Friday, a curious Kunal Shah, founder of fintech startup CRED, thought out loud on Twitter about how Musk manages to disrupt multiple industries at the same time. Shah, an MBA dropout, sold Freecharge in 2015 for $400 million and launched CRED to allow credit card holders pay bills through an app that gives them benefits via Cred coins.

Elon musk may end up running 4+ 500 billion companies simultaneously at a relatively young age. What I want to really understand: how does he do it? How does he manage context switching? How does he design his Org? So many questions. — Kunal Shah (@kunalb11) February 11, 2021

I’m an alien — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 12, 2021

So that settles it! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/GVfdc0k9E5 — Jikku Jose (@JikkuJose) February 12, 2021

Luxury car company Tesla has brought in innovations in the automobile sector with electric vehicles while SpaceX, an American aerospace manufacturer and space transportation services company founded by Musk in 2002, is disrupting the space sector with reusable rockets to send humans to the moon as well as Mars.

Musk is also the co-founder of Neuralink, a start-up that aims to integrate the human brain with artificial intelligence, and The Boring Company that builds tunnels to transport people underground as a way of beating the crazy Los Angeles traffic.