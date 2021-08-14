"If India sends military to Afghanistan, it will not be good for them," warns Taliban

Taliban forces are less than 30 km from the Afghan capital of Kabul. The capturing of territory picked pace after US and NATO forces began to retreat. Taliban has warned against military intervention by India.

"If they (India) come to Afghanistan militarily & have their presence, I think that will not be good for them. They've seen the fate of military presence in Afghanistan of other countries, so it is an open book for them," Taliban official spokesperson Muhammed Suhail Shaheen told ANI.

Afghanistan has often been called the graveyard of empires, having a history of defeating superior forces in long drawn out conflicts in its vast mountainous terrain.

While Shaheen warned India against military intervention, he stated that the terror organisation once responsible for harbouring Osama Bin Laden was appreciative of India's efforts in helping the infrastructural needs of the country.

"We appreciate everything that has been done for people of Afghanistan like dams, national & infrastructure projects & anything that's for Afghanistan's development, reconstruction & economic prosperity for people," said Shaheen.

"They (India) have been helping the Afghan people or national projects. They did it in the past. I think that is something which is appreciated," he added.

India has expended significant effort and time to improve the infrastructure of the war-beleaguered nation when the democratic government took over after the Taliban were first ousted by the US and NATO forces. The safety of these projects and assets following Taliban takeover of the country has been a major cause of concern for many.

Indian authorities and security experts have also expressed concern about the use of Afghanistan as a haven for terrorist organisations like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed, making India the new frontline in the global war on terror.

But Shaheen dismissed concerns as baseless allegations.

"These are baseless allegations. They're not based on ground realities but on (sic) basis of their certain policies towards us, on the basis of politically motivated goals," the spokesperson told ANI.

"We have a general policy that we're committed not to allow anyone to use Afghan soil against any country including the neighboring countries," Shaheen explained.

Regardless of Shaheen's statement India will remain tense as the prospects of a Taliban-controlled Afghanistan appear likely. While the Taliban spokesperson has given its assurances, the organisation has a history of going back on its promises.

The organisation had promised not to attack provincial centres and urban regions, along with prohibiting the use of suicide bombers in peace talks which have led to the departure of US forces. But the organisation has reneged on both the promises and attacked a host of urban centres in major cities like Kandahar, Herat, Qalat, Terenkot, Pul-e-Alam, Feruz Koh, Qal-e-Naw and Lashkar Gah in the last few days.