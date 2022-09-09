By CNBC-TV18

The plant's offsite power connections, which are key lines of defence against potential nuclear meltdown, have already been severed, and the shelling at Enerhodar has resulted in a long-term blackout in the area.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Friday called for an immediate cessation of all shelling at the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP).

The IAEA director general Rafael Grossi, said " This is an unsustainable situation and is becoming increasingly precarious. Enerhodar has gone dark. The power plant has no offsite power. And we have seen that once the infrastructure is repaired, it is damaged once again."

"This dramatic development demonstrates the absolute imperative to establish a nuclear safety and security protection zone now," Grossi said in a statement.

He informed that given the increased and continued shelling, there is little likelihood of restoring reliable offsite power to the ZNPP, especially since the assault continuously and repeatedly damages the power infrastructure.

“As a result, the IAEA understands that the operator, having no longer confidence in the restoration of offsite power, is considering shutting down the only remaining operating reactor,” he said.

The entire power plant would therefore be completely reliant on emergency diesel generators to ensure critical nuclear safety and security operations. The operator would be unable to restart the reactors until offsite power was reliably re-established, he added.