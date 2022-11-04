'I was hit by four bullets,' says Imran Khan in first address to nation after assassination bid

By PTI

Addressing the nation from the Shaukat Khanum Hospital in Lahore, in his first address since the assassination attempt, Khan said that he was aware of the plot to kill him.

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said he was hit by four bullets in his right leg during the assassination attempt a day earlier when he was leading a political march in Punjab province.

"I'll come to the details of the attack later. I got to know the day before

"I was hit by 4 bullets," Khan said.

Dr Faisal Sultan, who is treating the cricketer-turned-politician, said x-rays of Khan's right leg showed that his tibia was damaged and in fact fractured.

"In this scan, the line you see on the right leg is the main artery. The bullet fragments were very near it," Sultan said.

Khan suffered a bullet injury on the right leg when a gun-wielding man fired a volley of bullets at him and others mounting on a container-mounted truck in the Wazirabad area of Punjab province, where he was leading a protest march against the Shehbaz Sharif government.

Meanwhile, police in Pakistan's Punjab province have arrested two more suspects, who they believe had sold the pistol and bullets for Rs 20,000 to Naveed Mohammad Basheer, the assailant who tried to assassinate Khan, Geo News reported.

Basheer has confessed that he attacked Khan because "he was trying to mislead the public." Quoting police sources, the report said the two other suspects - Waqas and Sajid Butt - sold Basheer a pistol and bullets, adding that the pistol did not have a number or licence. They two were arrested from Wazirabad, the report said.

Pakistan's Interior Ministry has asked the Punjab provincial government to constitute a high-level joint investigation team (JIT) to bring the facts to light. In a communique, it asked the provincial government to include senior police officers and intelligence personnel in the JIT.