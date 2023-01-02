I want my father and brother back: Prince Harry before autobiography release

Harry made these comments and more during a conversation with ITV. He also spoke with CBS News. Both interviews will be aired on January 8, two days before the publication of his autobiography titled Spare. Recently, the six-part ‘docu series’ Harry & Meghan became the most-viewed Netflix series.

Britain's Prince Harry on Monday, January 2, in an interview with broadcaster ITV said his troubled relationship with the royal family "never needed to be this way" and he wants to get his father King Charles and his brother "back" in his life. In the video, he remarked, "It never needed to be this way. I would like to get my father back; I would like to have my brother back." Additionally, he claims that "they've shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile," but it is uncertain as to whom he is referring.

Prince Harry made these comments during a conversation with ITV's Tom Bradby, and he also spoke with CBS News. Both interviews will be broadcast on January 8, two days before the publication of his autobiography titled Spare.

Prince Harry, while speaking to Anderson Cooper of CBS, alleged that he was betrayed before leaving his position as a working royal. "So when we're being told for the last six years, 'we can't put a statement out to protect you,' but you do it for other members of the family, there becomes a point when silence is betrayal," he said.

Prince Harry's interpersonal relationships and ‘never-before-heard details’ about the passing of his mother Diana, Princess of Wales, will also be discussed at length during the interview, as per ITV.

In the trailer of the interview, which was filmed in California where the Sussexes reside, Harry can be seen talking about "the leaking and the planting" of stories by the royals. He added, "I want a family, not an institution."

"They feel as though it is better to keep us somehow as the villains," Harry said. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and his wife Meghan, officially resigned from their positions as members of the royal family in March 2020. They declared that they wanted to start new lives in the United States away from media harassment.

Since then, they have expressed displeasure with how they were treated as members of the royal family, with Harry accusing William, Prince of Wales, of shouting at him at a meeting to decide his future.

