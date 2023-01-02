English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeworld News

I want my father and brother back: Prince Harry before autobiography release

I want my father and brother back: Prince Harry before autobiography release

I want my father and brother back: Prince Harry before autobiography release
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Anand Singha  Jan 2, 2023 8:30:40 PM IST (Published)

Harry made these comments and more during a conversation with ITV. He also spoke with CBS News. Both interviews will be aired on January 8, two days before the publication of his autobiography titled Spare. Recently, the six-part ‘docu series’ Harry & Meghan became the most-viewed Netflix series.

Britain's Prince Harry on Monday, January 2, in an interview with broadcaster ITV said his troubled relationship with the royal family "never needed to be this way" and he wants to get his father King Charles and his brother "back" in his life. In the video, he remarked, "It never needed to be this way. I would like to get my father back; I would like to have my brother back." Additionally, he claims that "they've shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile," but it is uncertain as to whom he is referring.

Recommended Articles

View All
Maternity health insurance — what is covered, waiting period, tax benefits

Maternity health insurance — what is covered, waiting period, tax benefits

IST4 Min(s) Read

Jet Airways revival plan takes an interesting turn even as uncertainty over relaunch continues

Jet Airways revival plan takes an interesting turn even as uncertainty over relaunch continues

IST2 Min(s) Read

As big-ticket films failed to create magic this year, box office pins its hopes on a 2023 resurgence

As big-ticket films failed to create magic this year, box office pins its hopes on a 2023 resurgence

IST3 Min(s) Read

Blinkit 2022 Trends: Jaipur man pays Rs 9,500 in tips, the highest on the platform

Blinkit 2022 Trends: Jaipur man pays Rs 9,500 in tips, the highest on the platform

IST2 Min(s) Read

Prince Harry made these comments during a conversation with ITV's Tom Bradby, and he also spoke with CBS News. Both interviews will be broadcast on January 8, two days before the publication of his autobiography titled Spare.


Also read: Recession will hit a third of the world this year, warns IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva

Prince Harry, while speaking to Anderson Cooper of CBS, alleged that he was betrayed before leaving his position as a working royal. "So when we're being told for the last six years, 'we can't put a statement out to protect you,' but you do it for other members of the family, there becomes a point when silence is betrayal," he said.

Prince Harry's interpersonal relationships and ‘never-before-heard details’ about the passing of his mother Diana, Princess of Wales, will also be discussed at length during the interview, as per ITV.

In the trailer of the interview, which was filmed in California where the Sussexes reside, Harry can be seen talking about "the leaking and the planting" of stories by the royals. He added, "I want a family, not an institution."

Also read: Antony Blinken discusses bilateral ties with new Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang

"They feel as though it is better to keep us somehow as the villains," Harry said. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and his wife Meghan, officially resigned from their positions as members of the royal family in March 2020. They declared that they wanted to start new lives in the United States away from media harassment.

Since then, they have expressed displeasure with how they were treated as members of the royal family, with Harry accusing William, Prince of Wales, of shouting at him at a meeting to decide his future.

Recently, the six-part ‘docu series’ Harry & Meghan became the most-viewed Netflix series.

Also read: Lula da Silva sworn in as president of Brazil

(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Meghan MarklePrince Harryuk royal family

Next Article

Sri Lanka's ex-president Gotabaya Rajapaksa applies for US citizenship restoration: Report

Shows

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X