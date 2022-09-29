Hurricane Ian: Netizens post viral video of a shark swimming in flooded streets, but is it…?

By CNBCTV18.com



Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida, United States on Wednesday with maximum sustained wind speeds of over 240 kmph. The Category 4 storm caused surges of nearly 12-ft in multiple places across the Floridian coast, resulting in wholly submerged streets, neighbourhoods and highways. With the rising water levels, not only are millions of residents stuck in their homes without power, but aquatic critters have made their way to these flooded streets as well.

Among them is what looks like a juvenile shark.

“Somehow a shark ended up in a Fort Myers neighbourhood during Hurricane Ian,” wrote Twitter user Brad Habuda while sharing a video of what looks to be a shark floundering around in flooded streets of Fort Myers, Florida. The video has now received over 9.5 million views on the social media platform.

@Gutfeldfox somehow a shark ended up in a Fort Myers neighborhood during Hurricane Ian.. 😬 pic.twitter.com/l3WbzgNQHj — Brad Habuda (@BradHabuda) September 28, 2022

“Video was captured by Ed Bell in Devonwood. A community in South Fort Myers just west of Route 41,” Habuda added.

CNBC-TV18 cannot independently verify the footage of the incident.

Florida is no stranger to cyclones and hurricanes, witnessing about one every three years while smaller non-hurricane category storms make their way to the coast nearly every few months. As a result, similar videos and rumours of sharks being carried over to flooded areas are common. With Florida being home to bull sharks that swim up rivers as well, the premise makes sense as well.

But some netizens aren’t so sure about this video in particular. Some have pointed out that the timeline of the video doesn’t make sense. The storm surge had not hit the neighbourhood at the time the poster of the video claims that the video was captured.

“Don't think this is real. According to the index on the video, it was created in June 2010. Someone else posted it at 10 AM as in Fort Myers, but the storm surge wasn't like that at 10 AM,” added one user.

Don't think this is real. According to the index on the video it was created in June 2010. Someone else posted it at 10 AM as in Fort Myers, but the storm surge wasn't like that at 10 AM. — Dr. G. - vote because your life depends on it (@lag6267) September 28, 2022

Another Twitter user posted the exact video nearly 4 hours before Habuda shared it on the platform.

My buddy just sent me a video of this this shark swimming down his back yard in Fort Myers 😂#hurricane #Ian #HurricaneIan pic.twitter.com/kLon2z3F8Q — THE Alex (@TruthsBeTolds) September 28, 2022

Several users on the video have also replied that they have seen the video doing rounds on social media multiple times in the past, further leading to the speculation that the video might have been captured years ago.

This video is an old hoax thar goes viral nearly every time there's a hurricane 🙄 — Shayan Sardarizadeh (@Shayan86) September 28, 2022

Regardless of when the video was shot, hopefully, the confused shark made its way back home safely.

