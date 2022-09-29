Hurricane Ian crashes ashore in Florida, unleashing howling winds, torrential rains | Viral Videos

Mini
Hurricane Ian made landfall at 3:05 p.m. EDT (1905 GMT) near Cayo Costa, a barrier island just west of Fort Myers, as a Category 4 hurricane, with sustained winds of up to 150 miles per hour (241 km per hour), the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported.
Man rescues cat stuck on an air conditioner in Bonita Beach, Florida, as Hurricane Ian hits. https://t.co/crhlsWa6k4 pic.twitter.com/QrKj7wsNWk— ABC News (@ABC) September 28, 2022
WATCH: Weatherman Jim Cantore is nearly blown away while reporting on Hurricane Ian pic.twitter.com/BKV90AFhxG— BNO News (@BNONews) September 28, 2022
A @NOAA weather plane flew into the eye of Hurricane Ian, experiencing severe turbulence https://t.co/C6mkMJnD8o pic.twitter.com/1g34v6z8fg— Reuters (@Reuters) September 29, 2022
The storm surge is so powerful from #HurricaneIan that it has brought a shark into the city streets of Fort Myers.🎥@BradHabuda pic.twitter.com/RHY0kK5RHR— Colin McCarthy (@US_Stormwatch) September 28, 2022
Powerful storm surge southern tip Pine Island FL eye wall Hurricane Ian @accuweather @ChrisFLTornado pic.twitter.com/Osn1u5kpa4— Reed Timmer, PhD (@ReedTimmerAccu) September 28, 2022