Despite 2023 being the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the UDHR, no country has managed to ensure access and freedom to all the human rights contained in the document, one of them being the right to food.

The International Human Rights Day is celebrated every year on December 10. The day was established in 1950 by the United Nations General Assembly in order to mark the anniversary of the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR).

While neither legal nor binding, the document enshrined human rights in 30 articles including the Right to freedom from discrimination, right to equality between men and women, right to life, freedom from torture, freedom from slavery, right to liberty, right to be treated with humanity in detention and freedom of movement.

Here are some of the human rights that are commonly violated, not protected or not given the importance they deserve across the world.

Right to food

Despite the world having more than enough food production to feed everyone on the planet, 828 million people go hungry. This is why the right to food is one of the most basic yet violated human rights in the world.

Right to freedom from discrimination

Discrimination on the basis on sex, gender, race, political affiliation, religion, nationality, social status and sexual preference is still rampant across the world with studies highlighting that this discrimination has real-world effects on an individual's future.

Right to freedom of peaceful assembly

Despite peaceful assembly being a key social and civil right, in reality governments all over the world frequently violate this right with impunity.

Right to marriage

People of all genders have the right to marry a person of their choice with mutual consent but in the real world, individuals belonging to certain groups like LGBTQ communities find themselves unable to get legally married due to local laws against same-sex marriage.

Right to privacy