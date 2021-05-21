How world leaders reacted to Israel-Hamas truce after 11-day conflict Updated : May 21, 2021 18:49:44 IST US President Joe Biden promises rapid humanitarian assistance for Gaza reconstruction UN chief says both parties should start a serious dialogue and address root causes of conflict UK's Boris Johnson says all sides must work towards a durable peace Published : May 21, 2021 06:49 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply