  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home World

How world leaders reacted to Israel-Hamas truce after 11-day conflict

Updated : May 21, 2021 18:49:44 IST

US President Joe Biden promises rapid humanitarian assistance for Gaza reconstruction
UN chief says both parties should start a serious dialogue and address root causes of conflict
UK's Boris Johnson says all sides must work towards a durable peace
How world leaders reacted to Israel-Hamas truce after 11-day conflict
Published : May 21, 2021 06:49 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Mumbai reports 1,416 new cases, 54 deaths; positivity rate at 4.3%

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Mumbai reports 1,416 new cases, 54 deaths; positivity rate at 4.3%

Hindalco Industries Q4 PAT zooms about 3-folds to Rs 1,928 cr

Hindalco Industries Q4 PAT zooms about 3-folds to Rs 1,928 cr

This stock turned Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1 crore in 10 years

This stock turned Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1 crore in 10 years

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement