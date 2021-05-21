How world leaders reacted to Israel-Hamas truce after 11-day conflict

After 11 days of the war-like escalation, seen in the region in over half a decade, Egypt has managed to broker peace between Israel and Hamas, the Palestinian militant group. Thousands of Palestinians celebrated, both, in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

The conflict claimed the lives of at least 244 people, including 67 children. The 11-day conflict also saw more than 60,000 Palestinians displaced with over 600 housing and commercial buildings completely destroyed and over 300 houses damaged badly enough to be uninhabitable.

This is how the world leaders reacted to truce between Israel and Hamas.

Egypt

Egypt was the nation that finally managed to broker peace between the two warring parties. Its president, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi sai, "With utter happiness, I have received a phone call from President Biden in which we have exchanged visions around reaching a formula that would calm the current conflict between Israel and Gaza, our vision was in tune about managing the conflict between all parties with diplomacy."

United States

Traditionally a staunch supporter of Israel, the US had maintained its stand on Israel’s right to defend itself through most of the conflict. Regarding the truce, President Joe Biden said, "I believe the Palestinians and Israelis equally deserve to live safely and securely and enjoy equal measures of freedom, prosperity and democracy."

President Biden also said the US would be working with the UN and other international organisations to provide rapid humanitarian assistance to the Gaza strip as well as assisting in the reconstruction effort in the region.

United Nations

The Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, has said, “I stress that Israeli and Palestinian leaders have a responsibility beyond the restoration of calm to start a serious dialogue to address the root causes of the conflict.”

The origin of the current escalation goes back decades to the division of the lands between Arabs and Jews after the British left the Middle-East post-WWII.

United Kingdom

I am urging Israel and the Palestinians to step back from the brink and for both sides to show restraint. The UK is deeply concerned by the growing violence and civilian casualties and we want to see an urgent de-escalation of tensions. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) May 12, 2021

Welcome news of a ceasefire in Israel and Gaza. All sides must work to make the ceasefire durable and end the unacceptable cycle of violence and loss of civilian life. UK continues to support efforts to bring about peace. — Dominic Raab (@DominicRaab) May 20, 2021

European Union