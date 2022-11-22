How Twitter reacted to Joe Biden’s turkey pardon speech

English
world News

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

Biden uses Thanksgiving-themed puns to mock the midterm elections slump of the Republican party

US President Joe Biden used Thanksgiving-themed puns to mock the midterm-elections slump of the Republican Party at the traditional pre-Thanksgiving turkey pardon ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House.

“First of all, the votes are in. They’ve been counted and verified. There’s no ballot stuffing. There’s no foul play,” the President said alluding to the recently completed mid-term elections.
“The only red wave this season is going to be if our German shepherd Commander knocks over the cranberry sauce on our table,” Biden said before pardoning two large, white-feathered turkeys named Chocolate and Chip.
Pardoning the turkey is a White House tradition that has been there for many years. As per tradition, the President grants an official pardon to the turkey before Thanksgiving and allows it to live out its days on a farm.
Soon after the event, social media platforms were abuzz with memes and jokes.
ALSO READ:
Republicans gain control of US House with slim majority, complicating ambitious agenda
One user Tim Hannan (@TimHannan) shared a photoshopped picture of former President Donald Trump and said: “The turkey is here for it's pardon.”
 
There were other memes of Donald Trump as well, with one user John Brennan (@JohnBre02458261) saying that this turkey deserved no pardon.
 
Another user The Clear Cider (@TheClearCider) used a photoshopped picture of Trump looking through the window of the White House at President Biden.
ALSO READ: Who's responsible for Poland blast? US officials now blame Ukraine's retaliation to incoming Russian missile
“The desperate turkey in the window heard there were free pardons being given out today at the Biden White House,” the user said.
 
Another user Anti-Sputnik (@DonbeFoold) referred to the event and said the turkeys Chocolate and Chip had one thing that Donald Trump really needed, which is a pardon from President Joe Biden.
 
Rebekah (@RebekahWriter) called out two Republican Party representatives and wrote: “Someone needs to call Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz to let them know the Turkey Pardon isn’t about them.”
 
Biden's speech came at a time when inflation remained at its highest sustained rate since the early 1980s at 7.7 percent in October, a number of users reacted to the President ignoring the economic woes.
Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) wrote: "Joe Biden is now blaming the rising Thanksgiving food prices on Russia. No one is buying this.”
 
In a separate post, the author highlighted how prices of turkey soared 23 percent, flour 25 percent, eggs 43 percent, butter 27 percent, and prices of milk had soared 15 percent under Biden's leadership.
 
Republican Party representative Chris Stewart (@RepChrisStewart) also pointed out the rise in prices of goods, saying: "No wonder 1/3 Americans say their family is falling behind financially."
 
ALSO READ: Iran to enrich uranium to 60% purity at Fordow nuclear site in response to IAEA resolution
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
