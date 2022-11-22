How Twitter reacted to Joe Biden’s turkey pardon speech

Biden uses Thanksgiving-themed puns to mock the midterm elections slump of the Republican party

US President Joe Biden used Thanksgiving-themed puns to mock the midterm-elections slump of the Republican Party at the traditional pre-Thanksgiving turkey pardon ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House.

“First of all, the votes are in. They’ve been counted and verified. There’s no ballot stuffing. There’s no foul play,” the President said alluding to the recently completed mid-term elections.

“The only red wave this season is going to be if our German shepherd Commander knocks over the cranberry sauce on our table,” Biden said before pardoning two large, white-feathered turkeys named Chocolate and Chip.

Pardoning the turkey is a White House tradition that has been there for many years. As per tradition, the President grants an official pardon to the turkey before Thanksgiving and allows it to live out its days on a farm.

Soon after the event, social media platforms were abuzz with memes and jokes.

One user Tim Hannan (@TimHannan) shared a photoshopped picture of former President Donald Trump and said: “The turkey is here for it's pardon.”

The turkey is here for it’s pardon. pic.twitter.com/PX5I4sXco6 — Tim Hannan (@TimHannan) November 21, 2022

There were other memes of Donald Trump as well, with one user John Brennan (@JohnBre02458261) saying that this turkey deserved no pardon.

This turkey deserves no pardon pic.twitter.com/cm5dDo6wHd — John Brennan (@JohnBre02458261) November 22, 2022

Another user The Clear Cider (@TheClearCider) used a photoshopped picture of Trump looking through the window of the White House at President Biden.

“The desperate turkey in the window heard there were free pardons being given out today at the Biden White House,” the user said.

The desperate turkey in the window heard there were free pardons being given out today at the Biden White House. 🦃 #Pardon pic.twitter.com/mcqU2tbQDz— The Clear Cider (@TheClearCider) November 22, 2022

Another user Anti-Sputnik (@DonbeFoold) referred to the event and said the turkeys Chocolate and Chip had one thing that Donald Trump really needed, which is a pardon from President Joe Biden.

One thing this Turkey has that Trump will REALLY REALLY need, is that pardon from Joe Biden. LMAO pic.twitter.com/B9wDLXTVZW — Anti-Sputnik (@DonbeFoold) November 21, 2022

Rebekah (@RebekahWriter) called out two Republican Party representatives and wrote: “Someone needs to call Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz to let them know the Turkey Pardon isn’t about them.”

Someone needs to call Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz to let them know the Turkey Pardon isn’t about them. — Rebekah (she/her) (@RebekahWriter) November 21, 2022

Biden's speech came at a time when inflation remained at its highest sustained rate since the early 1980s at 7.7 percent in October, a number of users reacted to the President ignoring the economic woes.

Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) wrote: "Joe Biden is now blaming the rising Thanksgiving food prices on Russia. No one is buying this.”

Joe Biden is now blaming the rising Thanksgiving food prices on Russia. No one is buying this.— Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) November 21, 2022

In a separate post, the author highlighted how prices of turkey soared 23 percent, flour 25 percent, eggs 43 percent, butter 27 percent, and prices of milk had soared 15 percent under Biden's leadership.

Turkey is up 23%Flour is up 25%Eggs are up 43%Butter is up 27%Milk is up 15% Thanksgiving is unaffordable in Joe Biden's America.— Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) November 21, 2022

Republican Party representative Chris Stewart (@RepChrisStewart) also pointed out the rise in prices of goods, saying: "No wonder 1/3 Americans say their family is falling behind financially."