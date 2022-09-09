How the Duchy of Cornwall will make Prince William richer

By CNBC-TV18

The death of Queen Elizabeth II meant that her eldest son Charles is now King Charles III. With his ascension, his own eldest son and the next in line to the throne Prince William has received the titles that used to belong to his father.

Among these titles is the Duchy of Cornwall, the royal duchy given to the eldest son of the ruling monarch. But the duchy is not just an empty ceremonial title. It is a vast portfolio of land and financial investments spread across the UK.

The title was created 684 years ago by Edward III for his son, Edward, the "Black Prince". The title of the Duke of Cornwall granted land within the Duchy of Cornwall for the maintenance of the prince’s expenses. The income from the lands would allow the prince to remain independent.

Since then, the Duchy of Cornwall has grown to encompass properties across 23 counties in England, Wales, and Scotland. The financial assets of the duchy include 2,640 leases and tenancy agreements, around 260 farms, nearly $67 million in developmental land, and another $397 million in commercial property for a total worth of $1.3 billion.

The duchy's investment managed to pull in a total of $27.4 million in net surplus in 2022. While most of this income, after King Charles paid his annual voluntary taxes, went to Charles and his wife’s 500 charitable activities, a sizeable portion of it was paid to his sons. Prince Harry and Prince William received a combined $7.8 million in 2020, most of which was used for their 24/7 security detail.