How rents in world's most expensive retail space plunge to decade low

Rents in core shopping areas such as the Causeway Bay and Central in Hong Kong are close to the lowest in over a decade, according to a study.

Causeway Bay, which ranked as the most expensive area for shop rentals in the world in 2019, has seen rents fall by half in the third quarter from two years ago, Bloomberg reported quoting data from Cushman & Wakefield.

At Russell Street, shop owners are offering about 80 percent discount in rents from peak prices eight years ago.

Shop rentals have been on a decline since 2013 because of various factors, the latest being anti-government demonstrations and strict COVID-19 travel restrictions. These have deterred some of the most affluent travellers from China from splurging on upmarket handbags, watches and cosmetics.

Present Rents

New York's Upper 5th Avenue was replaced by Hong Kong’s Causeway Bay shopping area as the world’s most expensive retail street in 2018. But in the third quarter this year, rents at premium shops were half the price from two years ago, Cushman & Wakefield data showed.

In Central, the Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group rented a shop at 50 percent lower prices than the previous tenant at HK$500,000 ($64,200) a month, according to a report by Hong Kong Economic Times.

In Russell Street, Prada paid monthly rent of $1 million for a store which it closed last year. Similarly, Swiss luxury watch and jewellery maker Swatch Group AG is shutting stores in Hong Kong as they turned unprofitable.

Landlords, who charged high rents from reputable brands for premium retail space, are now forced to adjust following the continuous downturn in the market, Cynthia Ng, executive director at Colliers International, told Bloomberg.

Reasons for Downturn

Two reasons primarily led to the reversal of the fortunes of Hong Kong’s retail and tourism industry in the last two years -- the pro-democracy protests in 2019 and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prior to 2019, Hong Kong was the most preferred destination for wealthy Chinese tourists with a penchant for luxury goods. Tourists from China were allowed to enter the city as individual travellers and not in groups. Their spending boosted the city’s retail industry, shooting up rentals.

Apart from this, the growth of the domestic luxury industry in China also impacted shopping plazas in Hong Kong.

In 2020, Hong Kong introduced the strictest COVID-19 restriction in the world with travellers being quarantined for up to 21 days. At present, the Hong Kong city administration is in talks with Chinese officials to open their shared border and resume cross-border travel by end of the year or early 2022.

"There are more places in other parts of China that have developed well, like Hengqin in Zhuhai," Robert Ma, director of the minibus operator Koon Wing Motors, told Bloomberg, adding that rents in Hong Kong may rise gradually but are unlikely to rebound to earlier levels.