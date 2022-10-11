How much Russia splurged on latest revenge strikes in Ukraine

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Post the blast in Vladimir Putin’s pet bridge connecting Russia to Crimea, Moscow has blown up hundreds of millions of dollars in missiles and drones targeting cities all over Ukraine and killing 19 at the last count. Find out what Forbes Ukraine has estimated.

The wide-scale missile strike on several cities of Ukraine on October 10 cost the Russian government between $400-700 million, Forbes Ukraine has estimated.

On Monday, October 10, Russia launched 84 cruise missiles and 24 drones all across Ukraine, two days after a large explosion damaged a bridge that connected Russia to the occupied Crimean peninsula. Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Kyiv for the attack.

At least 14 people were killed on Monday and dozens injured when the biggest wave of strikes in months hit eight regions of Ukraine.

On Tuesday, Russia launched another round of attacks on Ukrainian cities, taking the death toll to 19. While the US and the European Union condemned the Russian attacks, former Russian president and a close ally of Putin, Dmitry Medvedev, said the strikes were only the “first episode” of the country’s efforts to “dismantle” Ukraine.

As the specific type of missile launched by Russia was not known, Forbes has provided a broad range of the estimate. Russia reportedly used the Kh-101, Kh-555, Caliber, Iskander, S-300, and Tornado-S missiles in the attack on October 10.

According to reports, the Kh-101 missiles cost $13 million, Kalibr $6.5 million, Iskander $3 million, Onyx $1.25 million, Kh-22 $1 million, and Tochka-U missiles $300,000 — all per piece. Apart from the missiles, Russia also used drones that are valued at several million dollars, independent news website Meduza reported.

The previous large-scale missile attack on Ukraine cities happened on June 25-26. Forbes had then estimated that Russia spent $150-200 million to launch 60-80 missiles, Kyiv Independent reported.