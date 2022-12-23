Here’s how Madhukar Zende nabbed serial killer Charles Sobhraj in Goa four decades ago

Zende, a retired Mumbai Assistant Commissioner of Police, had arrested Charles Sobhraj from Goa in 1986.

Charles Sobhraj, the notorious serial killer with the moniker of ‘The Bikini Killer’, will be walking free from the prison in Nepal soon, as the country’s Supreme Court approved his release on the grounds of health. Sobhraj will once again walk free after serving 20 years in Nepali prisons and another 20 in Indian prisons. While Sobhraj or Hatchand Bhaonani Gurumukh has served over half of his life behind the bars, many say that he is getting off lightly.

“That which cannot be cured must be endured. Sobhraj has spent 43 years in jail in India and Nepal and it is the laws of the land that have released him. He will now go on to live the rest of his life freely with all the ‘bad’ money that he made,” said retired cop Madhukar Zende in an interview with News18.

Sobhraj, 78, is believed to have killed as many as 50 tourists across India, Nepal, Malaysia, Thailand, Sri Lanka and other countries. The serial killer was caught several times before managing to escape repeatedly. The 78-year-old cunning killer of Indian and Vietnamese parentage was under radar of the police forces of at least 10 countries.

"I am definitely dejected with the decision. My team and I had spent hours tracking him down over the years. All of it has just gone down the drain,” said Zende reacting to the news of the release of Charles Sobhraj.

Zende, then an inspector with Mumbai Crime Branch, had nabbed the notorious killer from a Goa hotel four decades ago. In the interview with News18, Zende revealed that he and his team first arrested Sobhraj on November 14, 1971, but the serial killer managed to escape.

“The 1971 war was on and I had just arrested him. There was a blackout on one day. Sobhraj complained of infected appendicitis. We shifted him to a hospital where he managed to escape from there by climbing down the drain pipes,” the retired cop told News18.

However, Sobhraj was nabbed by Delhi Police in 1976 and remained in jail till 1986 before escaping from Delhi’s Tihar Jail again. He was serving a 12-year imprisonment.

Zende was sent to Goa, where the police suspected Sobhraj was lurking, to apprehend him once more. Following several leads, Zende managed to establish that Sobhraj would most likely be visiting the restaurant O’Coqueiro in Porvorim, as it allowed Sobhraj to make international calls to his wife, who was an accomplice in some of his crimes, in the United States.

Tracking down the serial killer was not less than a Bollywood thriller script. The retired cop got the first lead about Sobhraj from a hotel owner in Mumbai, who had kept the fake number plates of bikes used by Sobhraj. Another major lead came from telephone exchanges in Goa as in the 1980s international calls used to be made through the exchanges and Sobhraj used to talk to his wife from a Goa restaurant.

“I was confident that if I spent enough time at the restaurant, I would bump into Charles Sobhraj as he loved his food and women. I would sit by a table everyday acting like a tourist on a long holiday until the night of April 6,” said Zende.

Walking up to Sobhraj, when he finally saw him, Zende told him, “Hello Charles. How are you?”