World How Lee Kun-hee helped grow Samsung into South Korea's biggest 'chaebol' Updated : October 26, 2020 03:39 PM IST Kun-hee was regarded as the the richest man in South Korea, having made the Samsung revenues over 39 times of what they were when he took over in the year 1987. He claimed that the shortcomings of Samsung are because of the basic weaknesses in Korean society which is the authoritarian style of leadership.