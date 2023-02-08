How Joe Biden turned the 'Let's go Brandon' insulting remark to a hero's call

For the uninitiated, “Let’s Go Brandon” has become a rallying cry for criticising and demeaning US President Joe Biden.

US President Joe Biden delivered his second State of the Union (SOTU) address to the joint houses of the US Congress on February 7. Among the attendees, including Vice President Kamala Harris, the House Speaker, members of the President's Cabinet and more, there was one guest who stood out. That was Brandon Tsay.

Tsay is not a political leader, activist or journalist. And yet the 26-year-old was among the guests to receive the rare bipartisan standing ovation. Tsay won national acclaim after wrestling with a gunman, who had killed 11 people earlier, and disarming him last month.

"Joining us tonight is Brandon Tsay, a 26-year-old hero," President Biden said.

"Two weeks ago, during Lunar New Year celebrations, he heard the studio's front door close and saw a man pointing a gun at him. He thought he was going to die, but then he thought about the people inside. In that instant, he found the courage to act and wrestled the semi-automatic pistol away from a gunman who had already killed 11 people at another dance studio."

"He saved lives,” President Joe Biden added.

Why was this significant?

Brandon's presence at the prestigious political spectacle might not have been to honour his courage and actions though. The irony of a man named Brandon tackling a mass shooter who’s then called for the SOTU of a president who is mocked using the phrase "Let’s Go Brandon" cannot be overlooked. President Biden’s stance on reforming gun laws and to ban assault weapons adds another layer to this.

For the unaware, “Let’s Go Brandon” has become a rallying cry for criticising and demeaning the US president. The phrase, which is a coded way to say “F—- Joe Biden”, has been used by Republican leaders as well as teens on the internet. The phrase had its origins in the most unlikely of places — a NASCAR race.

On October 2, 2021, at the Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama, US, irate attendees were chanting “F—- Joe Biden”. When news channel NBC was interviewing the race’s winner Brandon Brown, the chanting was heard on the live broadcast. The reporter at first suggested that the crowd was cheering the winner by saying “Let’s Go Brandon”. However, when it became clear what exactly the crowd had been chanting, it had already been heard by thousands of viewers. Soon the phrase took off as a way to protest against President Biden while still maintaining a facade of civility.

The phrase has taken on a life of its own, spawning memes, songs, and more. A ‘spin-off’ phrase called “Dark Brandon”, a more supportive meme with an imposing picture of Joe Biden used for when he goes on the aggressive, was also created.

The address, which is part of the President’s constitutional duty, talked about China, the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the country’s economy and inflation, police brutality along with his agenda for the coming year. With the SOTU Address being one of the most watched political events of the year in the country, the speech is the time for President Biden to highlight the achievements of his administration as well as to highlight his priorities for the coming year.

Biden isn't the first president to bring someone associated with his name. Former President Donald Trump had invited 11-year-old Joshua Trump in his 2019 SOTU address. Joshua had been facing bullying at his school due to his name but the honoured guest fell asleep during the 82-minute long speech. The address had been the third longest in US history.