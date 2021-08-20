How India aided Northern Alliance chief Ahmad Shah Massoud fight Taliban

As the Taliban continues to consolidate its grasp over Afghanistan, the Panjshir valley, the only province not under Taliban control after their lightning offensive, has once again become a bastion of resistance.

A guerrilla force to resist the Taliban rule is being formed under the leadership of Afghan leaders. Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh , who now calls himself the legitimate caretaker president of the country, and Ahmad Massoud, son of the legendary 'Lion of Panjshir' are the top leaders of this group.

"I write from the Panjshir Valley today, ready to follow in my father's footsteps, with mujahideen fighters who are prepared to once again take on the Taliban. We have stores of ammunition and arms that we have patiently collected since my father's time, because we knew this day might come," Massoud wrote in an op-ed for The Washington Post.

Massoud called on the western allies for aid and supplies in their fight against the Taliban.

"But that is not enough. If Taliban warlords launch an assault, they will of course face staunch resistance from us. The flag of the National Resistance Front will fly over every position that they attempt to take, as the National United Front flag flew 20 years ago. Yet we know that our military forces and logistics will not be sufficient. They will be rapidly depleted unless our friends in the West can find a way to supply us without delay," said Massoud.

"The United States and its allies have left the battlefield, but America can still be a ‘great arsenal of democracy,’ as Franklin D. Roosevelt said when coming to the aid of the beleaguered British before the U.S. entry into World War II," he added.

But even as Massoud called on the "great arsenal of democracy", his father Ahmad Shah Massoud had relied on a different ally for supply and aid — India.

Ahmad Shah Massoud and India after Taliban takes over Kabul in 1996

Ahmad Shah had become a legendary Mujahideen commander and leader during the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan. An ethnic Tajik, Ahmad Shah emerged as a powerful broker in the aftermath of the invasion when Afghanistan descended into chaotic anarchy.

When the Taliban first rose to power in 1996, he established the Northern Alliance to resist the rule of the oppressive group.

India at the time provided humanitarian aid to individuals living in the territory of both groups, though this was to soon change.

What changed

In 1999, Indian Airlines Flight 814 was hijacked by terrorists and landed in Kandahar. While the Taliban were not responsible for the hijacking, they had provided aid for the terrorists by surrounding the plane to prevent any commando operations from taking control of the hijacked aircraft.

In the aftermath of the event, and seeing the close relation of the Taliban with several anti-India state actors like Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists and ISI officials, India's official policy towards the Taliban shifted considerably.

Through contact with the Northern Alliance's representative in Turkmenistan capital of Dushanbe, Saleh, Indian Ambassador Bharath Raj Muthu Kumar, who served in Dushanbe from 1996-2000, entered into a closer association with the group. While India already provided aid to the group, more emphasis was placed on it now.

Dushanbe became a strategic post for providing aid to the landlocked Panjshir province and the field hospital of Farkhar was also established. Iran, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan along with India then started to conduct supply operations to Panjshir. Arms, ammunition and aircraft were provided to the Northern Alliance by the countries, usually of the older Soviet make.

India also provided logistical support to Ahmad Shah. The leader of the Alliance had visited India on multiple occasions to fine-tune strategies to take on the Taliban, which was supported by Pakistan.

Death of the Lion

Ahmad Shah was a high priority target along with his deputies for the Taliban and other terrorist groups who were allies with the former. Indian intelligence warned Ahmad Shah of the possibility but he was assassinated. Ahmad Shah was being flown to the Farkhar field hospital but he died during the helicopter flight.

Just two days after his death, Al-Qaeda, now confident that they would be safe in Afghanistan , launched their September 11 terrorist attack on the US.

Now the son and proteges of the Lion of Panjshir have asked the world, particularly the West, for their aid. Whether India answers their calls, covertly or otherwise, remains to be seen.